Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and co. put on a great show for almost 10,000 fans at Vienna’s Wiener Stadthalle, another happy stop on their huge world tour.

Then they flashed up an Australian flag instead of an Austrian flag on the arena’s big screens and social media had a field day with the awkward faux pas. “KISS loves you Vienna” flashed on the screen, with the word “KISS” covered in the Aussie colours.

“KISS says ‘G’Day’ to all of you here in Vienna!!! Throw another shrimp on the schnitzel!!” Idiots.#KISS pic.twitter.com/e1i7yN65xO — Punt Road (@punt_rd) June 27, 2022

Ui, da haben KISS wohl eins zu wenig runter gescrollt bei den Ländern. pic.twitter.com/WZO7lK1z1O — Franz Moped (@FranzMoped) June 26, 2022

Let’s just say fans were confused