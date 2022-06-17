ATTENTION BEY-HIVE!

Queen Bey is BACK and we couldn’t be more excited. She teased us with getting rid of her profile pictures across all platforms and now, we know why.

Mark your calendars – Act i RENAISSANCE 7.29.

It’s been six excruciating years since her last album. Could July 29 come any quicker?

In the mean time we can pre-order any 1 of 4 Renaissance Box Set’s available on shop.beyonce.com. Each box includes a collectible Renaissance box, a Renaissance tee and CD. They are all listed as having the exact same items except the tee which may be a mystery design till you receive the box depending on which set you choose.

In the words of Bey, let’s get into formation – not long to go!