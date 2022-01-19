2022 has been disappointing fans almost daily and today is no exception!

Harry Styles has cancelled his Australian tour plans after postponing twice, no doubt shattering the hopes of his fans who have waited YEARS to see him!

Styles released a statement saying “To everyone in Australia and New Zealand, I can’t believe it’s been four years. I can’t wait to see you again, but unfortunately it is just not possible at this time. I will be sharing news soon about new shows. I love you all so much. I miss you, and I can’t wait to see you. H”

Ticketek clarified that “due to the continuing challenges for international touring, The Harry Styles ‘Love On Tour’ is unable to be rescheduled for Australia & New Zealand in 2022. The current arena tour will be cancelled whilst we work towards a new tour, with all ticket holders receiving a full refund accordingly.”

Image credit: Digital Spy