Brace yourselves, it’s coming. May 20th we’ll be able to wrap our ears around the third solo album from the only member of One Direction my Mum knows, Harry Styles.

‘Harry’s House’ will be a 13 track MASTERPIECE and my body isn’t ready. Over the past two albums Harry has really found his sound and I’m looking forward to hearing it in full-bloom in May.

We’ve already been treated to the album art and a sneak-peak tease video which will have to tie us over together with listening to his first two albums what my therapist has labelled an “unhealthy amount” pfft.





Advertisement