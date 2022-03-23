Brace yourselves, it’s coming. May 20th we’ll be able to wrap our ears around the third solo album from the only member of One Direction my Mum knows, Harry Styles.

‘Harry’s House’ will be a 13 track MASTERPIECE and my body isn’t ready. Over the past two albums Harry has really found his sound and I’m looking forward to hearing it in full-bloom in May.

Oooooo artsy

We’ve already been treated to the album art and a sneak-peak tease video which will have to tie us over together with listening to his first two albums what my therapist has labelled an “unhealthy amount” pfft.


 
Advertisement
Advertisement
celebrity harry styles Music one direction