Adele attended the BRIT Awards 2022 on Tuesday, and aside from her flawless black, red carpet look, the singer’s shiny diamond ring is what has everyone talking.

The “Easy On Me” songstress donned the icy rock on her wedding ring finger, complimenting her sleek black dress, with a cinched waist and signature stiletto nails. Fans wasted no time speculating whether or not the star is engaged to sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul.

Ermm… Did Adele just casually let the world know she’s engaged to Rich Paul by wearing this WHOPPER teardrop diamond ring at the #Brits !?? 💍😍 pic.twitter.com/nohFev61Sx — Ellie Phillips (@ElliePhillipsUK) February 8, 2022

One fan tweeted:

“First taylor being ‘engaged’ now adele what is going on”

Another wrote:

“I always get it wrong please is that ring on Adele’s ring finger? Like is that the hand you wear it on when you’re engaged?”

Adele has yet to confirm whether or not her new ring is the ring; but judging by her recent clap back at critics of her relationship, wedding bells could be on the horizon for the platinum selling star.

While announcing her attendance at the the BRIT Awards 2022, Adele also addressed rumors that her relationship with Paul is currently on the rocks. In a cheeky Instagram post, the singer shared:

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love”

Adele and Rich Paul made things Instagram official back in September and have been inseparable ever since. During her November sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, she gushed about Paul, sharing:

“He’s just hilarious. Oh, he’s so funny, he’s hilarious, yeah. And very smart. You know, he’s very, very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does. And just the easiness of it. It’s just been very smooth. It’s just timing. But it’d be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I’m talking outside of romance as well.”

