A 1985 eternal classic from Kate Bush is roaring back up the charts, and honestly, we couldn’t be happier.

Thanks to the new season of Stranger Things, a whole new generation have just discovered Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).

Set in that same year, Kate Bush is character Max’s (played by Sadie Sink) new favourite artist with the song featuring prominently in episode 4.

It’s struck such a chord with audiences that the track is now number one on the iTunes charts in the US.

I mean, check out the full track list for Season 4, volume 1:

“Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Bryce Miller/Alloy Tracks Remix)” — Journey “California Dreamin'” — The Beach Boys “Psycho Killer” — Talking Heads “Running Up That Hill” — Kate Bush “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” — Dead or Alive “Chica Mejicanita” — Mae Arnette “Play With Me” — Extreme “Detroit Rock City” — KISS “I Was A Teenage Werewolf” — The Cramps “Pass The Dutchie” — Musical Youth “Wipeout” — The Surfaris “Object Of My Desire” — Starpoint “Rock Me Amadeus (The Gold Mix)” — Falco “Travelin’ Man” — Ricky Nelson “Tarzan Boy” — Baltimora “Dream A Little Dream Of Me” — Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

Stranger Things is available now on Netflix