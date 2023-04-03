The much-anticipated sequel to Joaquin Phoenix 2019 ‘Joker’ is making A LOT of noise online at the moment.

Much of that has to do with Lady Gaga scoring a starring role in the film, which has people excited, and it being filmed out in public in New York City. Filming in public places means we’re seeing a bunch of behind-the-scenes from the movie which is only generating more hype.

In the most recent footage we see Lady Gaga’s character singing and dancing down the famous staircase Joaquin does in the original ‘Joker’. Still no word on a release date but the hype is real and growing quickly!

Lady Gaga filming on the Joker stairs for ‘JOKER 2’ pic.twitter.com/Fa1lYG7oAt — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 1, 2023

