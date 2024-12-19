Billie Eilish reflects on the past 8 years in the annual installation of her Vanity Fair interview, which she started at the age of 15.

She embraces glasses for the first time, in a more mature look as a now-22-year old. This year, she has shot to 120 million Instagram followers, and has become both the most streamed artist and the artist with the most monthly listeners.

The ‘Bad Guy’ singer described 2024 as a “friendship-filled year” and mentioned that she also adopted another dog, which was one of items on the list of things she wanted to accomplish from last year’s video.

Amongst the list was also to “have good sex”, in which she gave the thumbs to, confirming “yes, I’ve had a lot of good sex, so you’re welcome, Billie.” However, she spoke of a more “cautious” approach to love, which appears to be a response to her own advice from the previous year to “not let anyone dull her sparkle.”

Eilish reflected on winning the song ‘What Was I Made For’, which she calls “one of the best songs [she’s] ever made”. On the subject of her music, she spoke about her most recent album ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’, and looked back at her successful predictions for the most popular tracks, which were ‘Lunch’ and ‘Birds of a Feather’.

On her favourites lists were Fruitville Station as her top movie, and Lady Gaga as her most listened to artist – specifically older songs such as ‘Alejandro’, ‘Poker Face’, ‘G.U.Y.’, and ‘Born This Way’.

In a more vulnerable moment, she reviews footage from 2019 where she pinpoints her lowest period as when her management showed her the plan for the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I had just turned 17, and life was seeming very daunting – [but] it ended up being much more intense. If I had really known how it would all go, I would’ve been bawling my eyes out for days, but I also would’ve been really excited.”

Eilish takes a more positive perspective this time around – expressing “my life is f***ing awesome and I’m really lucky.”

To cap off the interview for 2024, they delve into her collaboration with Charli xcx on the remix of ‘Guess’, which she called “a dream”. The partnership seems to have been born organically, and the whole process was very quick, with Billie explaining, “we sent in a verse, shot a video two days later, the video got edited the next day, then it came out.” They also discovered a full-cirlce moment when reviewing footage from 2017, when her most liked photo on Instagram was one with the ‘Guess’ singer herself.

Watch the full interview here: