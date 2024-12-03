As silly season swings back around for another fun month of magic, all our fav Christmas songs are being re-added to our playlists!

You’re not alone – in fact there are billions of others getting into the Christmas spirit, and it seems like majority are listening to 10 specific songs.

Here are the top 10 most streamed Christmas songs of all time*:

10. Feliz Navidad – José Feliciano (698 million streams)

9. Mistletoe – Justin Bieber (798 million streams)

8. It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year – Andy Williams (887 million streams)

7. Jingle Bell Rock – Bobby Helms (1.02 billion streams)

6. Snowman – Sia (1.03 billion streams)

5. It’s Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas – Michael Bublé (1.05 billion streams)

4. Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree – Brenda Lee (1.08 billion streams)

3. Santa Tell Me – Ariana Grande (1.11 billion streams)

2. Last Christmas – Wham! (1.61 billion streams)

1. All I Want for Christmas Is You – Mariah Carey (1.91 billion streams)

Are we surprised Mariah came out on top? No. If anyone so much as says Christmas you can hear the first note of “IIIIIIIIIII” in the back of your head.

Maybe it’s time we give some other carols a go? Or not. Merry Christmas!!!

*As of Nov 2024 via Spotify stats, which covers the most amount of users out of all music streaming apps.