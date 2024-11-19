Following the ‘Espresso’ singer’s time in Australia while supporting Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour, Sabrina Carpenter has been tipped to announce her own headline tour down under.

According to WhatsLively, Carpenter could drop the news “any day now”, with a prediction confidence level of 90%.

Her return to Aus was confirmed on Channel Nine’s Today Show back in February, when she was questioned about the move and responded with “My managers are looking at me with a smile – so yes, that is very much happening.”

Dates had not been decided at the time, with Carpenter teasing it was “something for her managers to look into”, however they are expected to revealed very soon.

Time to get those credit cards and ticketing accounts ready!

