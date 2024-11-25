Adele famously announced an indefinite music hiatus back in September this year, ending with her Vegas residency – which concluded last week.

The ‘Hello’ singer made an emotional speech, giving mention to her son, who she attributed the decision to do her residency in Vegas to so that she could “keep his life normal”.

She also shouted out her partner, sports agent Rich Paul, for his unwavering support of her, “[at] times where I’m too tired or emotionally drained – I still need to be treated like a baby panda.”

Amongst her teary words, Adele admitted that she doesn’t know when she will next perform, however assured the audience that she will be back, adding “the only thing I’m good at is singing.”

It seems it is unknown, even to Adele, what her next move will be – however this is not the last time we will see her on stage.

