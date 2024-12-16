Lookalike contests have rolled out across the world, beginning with the infamous Timothee Chalamet contest that was held in New York with a $50 prize, in which Chalamet himself made an appearance.

Since then, the trend has exploded with similar events for a slew of celebs such as Zayn Malik, Jeremy Allen White, Dev Patel, and Paul Mescal.

The latest installation was a Drake contest, which was held in Toronto and featured a lineup of lookalikes, including Ozempic Drake and Girl Drake.

Anthony Po, the mastermind behind the original T-Chalamet contest, posted the top 9 Drake imitators, in which 21-year-old Makayla Chambers (yes, a woman) was selected as the winner.

Drake was in attendance and took to his Instagram stories to repost content from the event, with the caption “I love this city”.

He then awarded Chambers a $10,000 prize – not bad for a night’s work.

It’s safe to say we won’t be seeing this lookalike movement slowing down any time soon, especially with the celebrities themselves getting behind the events.

The Canadian rapper/singer kicks off his Anita Max Win Tour down under in February 2025, with tickets currently on sale for most shows via Ticketek.