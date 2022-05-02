“Goodness Moi” I think indulgently as I stare into the eyes of what seems to be the most unexpected, yet delightful collaborations in a long while!

Cadbury’s realised they need a coffee fix just like the rest of us, and have joined forces with Moccona coffee to create the latest LIMITED EDITION Old Gold Dark Chocolate flavour – Old Gold Crafted with Moccona!

For $5 (RRP) you get 170g of what they’re calling ‘generous chunks’ of rich dark chocolate blended with smooth, medium roasted freeze-dried coffee.

Will we be bouncing of the walls (or to the loo) after trying this limited edition block? Only time will tell!

Available at Woolworths, Coles, various IGA/Foodland/independent supermarkets nationally.

