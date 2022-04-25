Picture this – fried chicken but HEALTHY!

From April 26th, Grill’d ‘Relish Members’ (new and existing) will be able to purchase up to 5 healthy fried chicken (HFC) burgers for just $5 each!

Which one takes your fancy? Classic, Smokey, Bonfire BBQ or BLAT, heck you can try them all!

All you need to do is scan your Relish barcode (via the Grill’d newsletter or Relish app) when placing an order or collecting a phone order. Once you redeem the first coupon you earn the coupon for the second burger, then third, then fourth, and finally the fifth. ​​

If you’re more of a homebody, add a $5 HFC Burger to your Grill’d delivery cart and select your Relish Benefit at checkout.

Not a Relish Member? Sign up here to do more with your hunger but you better be quick, the offer is only available till May 8th!