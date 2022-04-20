In the lead up to World Earth Day (22 April), v2food is calling on Aussies to make the simple switch to plant-based meat to reduce their impact on the environment.

To mark the event, v2 will be giving away thousands of FREE plant-based v2schnitzel™ burgers and v2nuggets™ across the country at participating restaurants.

v2food is offering the opportunity for Aussies across the country to get their hands on free v2schnitzel burgers all day on Wednesday 20 April (until sold out). Free v2nuggets will also be up for grabs for two weeks from Friday 22 April to Friday 6 May with the purchase of any burgers at venues across Australia, including Burgertory and New York Minute!

Check out their website for the full list of participating restaurants.

Get in quick, it’s not for long!!!