Krispy Kreme’s are keeping the chocolate flowing post-Easter with these limited edition Twirl doughnut creations!

The iconic Original Glazed doughnuts have been half dipped in chocolate, dipped in Flakes, AND finished off with a choco crème swirl!

But wait, there’s more – their classic shell doughnut filled with caramel crème, dipped in Cadbury milk chocolate, Caramilk flakes all over, and a Caramilk Twirl to top it off.

These drool-worthy creations used over 80,000 packs of Twirl Bites and a whopping 3000kg of Cadbury Dairy Milk and Caramilk flakes to make!

You can grab these tasty treats for $3.90ea or $29.90 for a dozen at your local Krispy Kreme or 7-Eleven but hurry, it’s for a limited time only.