Is there anything that isn’t made better with a Lotus Biscoff version??

One of the most searched flavours on the KitKat website is finally arriving down under to inspire you to take your next break – KitKat Chunky with Lotus Biscoff!

KitKat Chunky with Lotus Biscoff combines the iconic crisp oven-baked wafer finger that we all know and love, with the caramelised biscuit spread of Lotus Biscoff. Aussies can expect a bigger, bolder break with a biscuity twist that will be sure to satisfy any chocolate and biscuit cravings.

The new KitKat Chunky with Biscoff is now available to purchase at supermarkets and convenience retailers nationally so get in quick!