Now that the weather is getting colder and summer is officially over, Campbells have come out with a brand new range of Wellness soups to keep you warm and healthy!
The delicious flavours include:
- Pumpkin with Turmeric provides a source of Vitamin A to help support immunity
- Tomato & Basil with Lentils contains good carbohydrates for energy
- Green Pea with Spinach provides 11 grams of protein per serve from peas and faba bean to help support muscle strength
- Sweet Potato & Carrot with Coconut contains a natural source of fibre to help support digestive wellbeing
They’re not available on shelves yet, so keep an eye out for them when you’re shopping!
