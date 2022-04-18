Now that the weather is getting colder and summer is officially over, Campbells have come out with a brand new range of Wellness soups to keep you warm and healthy!

The delicious flavours include:

Pumpkin with Turmeric provides a source of Vitamin A to help support immunity

provides a source of Vitamin A to help support immunity Tomato & Basil with Lentils contains good carbohydrates for energy

contains good carbohydrates for energy Green Pea with Spinach provides 11 grams of protein per serve from peas and faba bean to help support muscle strength

provides 11 grams of protein per serve from peas and faba bean to help support muscle strength Sweet Potato & Carrot with Coconut contains a natural source of fibre to help support digestive wellbeing

They’re not available on shelves yet, so keep an eye out for them when you’re shopping!