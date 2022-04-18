Now that the weather is getting colder and summer is officially over, Campbells have come out with a brand new range of Wellness soups to keep you warm and healthy!

The delicious flavours include:

  • Pumpkin with Turmeric provides a source of Vitamin A to help support immunity
  • Tomato & Basil with Lentils contains good carbohydrates for energy
  • Green Pea with Spinach provides 11 grams of protein per serve from peas and faba bean to help support muscle strength
  • Sweet Potato & Carrot with Coconut contains a natural source of fibre to help support digestive wellbeing

They’re not available on shelves yet, so keep an eye out for them when you’re shopping!

