Remember Doritos 3D Crunch from the 90’s? They’re back and more nostalgic than ever!

The puffed-up versions of the classic triangle-shaped corn chip offer a lighter, airier and crispier Doritos, providing the ultimate crunching experience for taking the bold flavours to another dimension.

Doritos 3D Crunch will boast the same iconic three-dimensional shape and will be sold in Extreme Cheese, Spicy Salsa and Sweet Chilli flavours.

Do you remember that scene in Ratatouille when the food critic tries the ratatouille and has a full-blown nostalgic playback? That was us when we tried these Doritos.

Enjoy!