If you like to relax with a delicious gin and tonic, you need to try these brand new Sanpellegrino mixers featuring fresh, crisp, and vibrant aromas that are guaranteed to take homemade cocktails to the next level!

They come in three delicious flavours:

Ginger Beer, which is a classic ginger beer with hints of delicate spice

Tonica Citrus, which delivers fragrant hints of lemon and orange peel

Tonica Oakwood, which contains specially selected oak extract provides a brand-new taste never found in a tonic, lending a pleasant, bitter first-hand notes.

They’re also completely non-alcoholic so you can drink them on their own! You can pick them up for $8.50 per pack of four.