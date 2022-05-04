Thank goodness someone SAID IT! We can all breathe now.

Chokito in a block simply makes the most sense out of any other ‘bar-to-block’ transition I could think of. They’re built for it!

Chokito are famous for those crunchy balls & chewy caramel fudge that sticks to your teeth – and let’s not forget the copious amounts of choccy goodness that oft accompanies the aforementioned!

They’re going for $5 each at 170g and you can pick them up from Woolworths, Coles, various IGA/Foodland/independent supermarkets nationally!

I’ll be grabbing a block on my next shop!