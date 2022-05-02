Is Big M Egg Flip the flavour of your childhood? If you’ve been craving that delicious taste, we have some amazing news for you!

The Big M Egg Flip was loved by Aussies in the 1980’s and when it disappeared from milk bar fridges in recent years, a cult following began to form, with fans regularly contacting Big M to demand they bring the flavour back.

Launching in stores this week, Big M Egg Flip is Australia’s take on Egg Nog, with a familiar vanilla taste, a hint of cinnamon flavour and fresh Aussie milk.

The launch comes after Egg Flip was the clear winner of Big M’s social media vote on which flavour to bring back.

Big M Egg Flip is only available for a limited time and is available from Coles, Woolworths and Independent Grocers exclusively in Victoria.