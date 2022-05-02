Are you looking forward to spoiling your mum (or your kids’ mum) with brekky in bed this Sunday, but your cooking skills end at burnt toast and microwaved leftovers?

With Mother’s Day around the corner, Deliveroo and McDonald’s are here to help by giving you Macca’s hotcakes for FREE this Sunday, 8th May!

Just enter the code HOTCAKES on the Deliveroo app prior to checkout to redeem the offer on orders over $15, available at participating McDonald’s restaurants.

And if Mum isn’t the brekky type, you can also get an extra 25% off orders of $12 or more!

