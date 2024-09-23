A new study has revealed that Australia doesn’t have any 15-minute cities, but one city came close.

A 15-minute city is an urban planning concept where in which daily necessities such as work, shops, parks, schools and healthcare, are accessible within a 15 minute walk, public transport or bike trip.

Essentially, the concept determines how comfortable it is to live without a car.

The concept has been developed over the past five years as a way to reduce car dependency, promote a healthy quality of life for residents and tackle carbon emissions.

The new study, which was published by Nature Cities, saw a research team in Italy examine over 10,000 cities to see how close they were to the standard.

While no Australian cities made the cut, one surprising city came close with 16 minutes.

Hobart — 16 minutes Melbourne — 17 minutes Canberra — 17 minutes Sydney — 19 minutes Adelaide — 19 minutes Darwin — 22 minutes Perth — 24 minutes Brisbane — 25 minutes

Looks like we might have a bit of work to do before we get a few Aussie cities on the list!