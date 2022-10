Prepare yourself for some earth-shattering news with the release of Pauls Violet Crumble inspired Choc-Honeycomb Custard!

Combining the uniquely explosive Violet Crumble flavour with the unmistakable signature creamy custard of Paul, you’re in for a truly decadent experience.

The Pauls Violet Crumble Inspired Choc-Honeycomb Custard (170g) is now available in Coles, Woolworths, and independent grocery stores across Australia nationally for RRP: $3.00.