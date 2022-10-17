Jose Cuervo is here to save the summer and quench your thirst.

They’ve just launched Watermelon Sparkling Margarita, their newest addition to the Sparkling Margarita premix range.

Jose Cuervo Watermelon Sparkling Margarita is a fruity addition to the fan-favourite margarita; expertly mixed with authentic Jose Cuervo and the natural flavours of juicy watermelon, zesty lime and triple sec, with a lightly sparkling finish.

Enjoy it over ice, or just straight from the esky on a hot day by the pool!

The Watermelon Sparkling Margarita is available in cases of 24, in single 330ml cans and four packs for RRP$25.00 from participating retailers.

