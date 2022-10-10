ICE BREAK has teamed up with the #1 Lactose Free milk in the country, ZYMIL, to create an easy to digest, ICE BREAK Lactose Free Iced Coffee.

The lactose free bevvy is a delicious blend of two shots of real coffee made with Zymil low fat Lactose Free milk.

With 1 in 4 Australian consumers sensitive to dairy, this ice coffee is the answer to all our prayers!

The new ICE BREAK Lactose Free Iced Coffee 500mL ($3.80) is now available in Woolworths, Coles, independent grocery and petrol and convenience stores nationally.