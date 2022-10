After two years, KFC have again brought back their own version of the Aussie slab.

The Slab is popcorn chicken, melted Tasty cheese, bbq sauce all loaded up into an entire loaf of KFC’s soft dinner rolls…

We should probably say that this absolute unit is probably meant to be shared but the fact that you can get it as a combo with chips and a drink is pretty telling that no one’s fooling anyone here.

The Popcorn Chicken Slab will be available until October 31.