Witches and warlocks have been in the Heinz kitchen stirring their cauldrons and creating something diabolically good.

Combining Heinz’s vegan mayo with the rich, tangy and slightly sweet flavour of black garlic that’s guaranteed to terrify (and tingle) your tastebuds, Heinz [Scarily] Good Black Garlic Mayo is the perfect spooky sauce for all your foodie treats, and tricks, this Halloween.

So good even a vampire couldn’t resist!

Don’t miss out Heinz Black Garlic Mayo is only around for a limited time during this spooky season!

You can get yours from the Heinz to Home Website!

They’re arriving in three fangtastic collectable designs:

Advertisement

Advertisement