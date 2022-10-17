Peanut butter is the absolute GOAT breakfast condiment. I don’t care if you keep it in the fridge or the pantry, all that matters is you’re putting that delicious nutty goodness in yer mouth hole every morning.

Mayvers are the Rolls Royce of peanut butter and they’ve just brought out two new limited-edition flavours. Lemme introduce you to Manuka Peanut Butter and Berry Peanut Butter.

The berry one has cranberries, blueberries and goji berries blended through their famous smunchy peanut butter and the Manuka version has Manuka honey but I’m pretty sure you worked that out from the name.

Available for around $6.50 from Woolworths, Coles and various independent supermarkets now!