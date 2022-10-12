Have you ever wanted to crack open a cold one on a hot day but the thought of a bitter, yeasty beer makes you want to yack? Look no further.
CUB has invented a new category of beer, named ‘Fruity Beer’, to redefine Australia’s blokey beer culture.
They come in fruity flavours including Watermelon flavour, Mango flavour and Strawberry & Lime flavour.
With ultra-low bitterness and subtle maltiness Fruity Beer, CUB’s flavoured brew has a stronger fruity flavour stronger than anything you’d taste in a craft beer.
CUB is part of the Asahi Beverages Company and has been brewing beers for the past 190 years, so we trust these fruity beers are in good hands!