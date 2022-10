Christmas is already flooding through stores, Christmas trees, decorations, lights, they’re all out.

OAK has launched a fun Christmas flavour for us to kick off the season: Choc Mint!

Think candy cane or peppermint bark, all the fun flavours that make the Christmas season so special!

You can get your hands on a carton from your local Woolies, Coles, IGA and various independent supermarkets.