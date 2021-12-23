The McDonalds frappes are actually pretty good, especially on a warm day!

A medium frappe usually cost about $4.70 on the McDonalds app (depending on which location you’re ordering from!) which is a decent price, but we’ve heard about a hack that can get you the same drink for as low as $1.50!

But if you order a kids Happy Meal for $4.95 and choose a medium frappe as the drinks option, it will only charge you $1.50 extra! It comes out to $6.45 including GST.

You can get the kids some lunch and a refreshing drink for yourself, or you can have a snack for what really is loose change.

What’s your favourite Maccas hack?