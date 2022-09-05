Calling all Lotus Biscoff fans, we’ve got some bloody good news for you.

The dessert gods at Woolworths have released a Lotus Biscoff Baked Cheesecake and we couldn’t be more excited.

The Buonissimo Biscoff Cheesecake has received lots of love across the Internet, including from Aussie food blogger ‘SammyD. Eatz’.

“This thing looks so good. Ah man, this cheesecake is by far one of the best cheesecakes I’ve had from Woolworths,” he posted to TikTok.

The video has since amassed over 375,000 views, with many sharing their own opinion on the dessert.

“It’s amazing!” one person commented.

Another added, “I just bought this for Father’s Day lunch! Thanks for the recommendation.”

Aussie chef Nick Vavitis also took to TikTok to express his delight at the cake, calling it “the best things I have ever, ever eaten”.

Worth a try? We think so!

The Buonissimo Biscoff Cheesecake is selling for $20 and is available now at Woolworths stores nationwide.