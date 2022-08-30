The Monopoly Game at Macca’s is back, giving fans a 1 in 4 chance to win a share of a massive prize pool worth $578 million!

Starting tomorrow (31 August), Aussies are in with a one in four chance to win big, with major prizes including a Volkswagen Polo GTI valued at more than $44,000, gift cards for THE ICONIC and Webjet worth up to $10,000, free fuel for a year with Ampol worth $4,000, a year’s free pet care from Pet Barn, and more.

There are also millions of Macca’s menu items to win instantly, and 10 Aussies will win the equivalent of free Macca’s for a year.

The Monopoly Game at Macca’s will be played via the MyMacca’s App and for the first time, customers will be able to earn MyMacca’s Rewards points on eligible food & beverage items while they play.

For a chance to win, customers can purchase any participating product from their nearest restaurant or via McDelivery and scan the game ticket on the MyMacca’s App to win in four different ways – Instant Win, Collect to Win, Scan & Play or Chest (scan five tickets & unlock).

The Monopoly Game at Macca’s is running nationwide from 31 August to 18 October 2022. For more information and T&C’s, please visit the Maccas website.