If you’re looking for fun and festive drink ideas for Christmas lunch, we have just the cocktail for you!

Using our very own Aussie whisky from Tasmanian Lark Distillery, it’s guaranteed to be the perfect accompaniment to your Christmas roast and indulgent desserts.

Check out the recipe below:

INGREDIENTS:

60ml Lark Christmas Cask Release Single Malt

20ml Crème de Cassis

15ml Lemon juice

10ml Sugar Syrup

90ml Sparkling Wine

METHOD:

Shake all ingredients except for wine on ice. Strain into an ice filled Collins glass. Top with sparkling wine and enjoy.

