Now, we all love a good wine, especially when it doesn’t cost an arm and a leg!

Taylors Estate 2020 Shiraz was named the overall champ for 2022 at the VINUS International Wine and Spirits Competition.

The wine received 17 medals at the prestigious competition and took home a gold! And plot twist, it’s an Aldi Special!

The Shiraz is just $15.99 at Aldi. You can also find the award winning wine at Dan Murphys.

DRINK RESPONSIBLY!