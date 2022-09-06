Aperol is kicking off the season with a bang by shouting 100,000 Aperol Spritz across the country!

From the first day of spring (1 September), Aussies can order an Aperol Spritz from any bar, venue or restaurant, and Aperol will cover the cost. All the way until the end of November 2022.

How it works:

To enjoy one of the 100,000 free Aperol Spritz, Aussies simply need to:

Download the Myy App from the App Store or Google Play

Purchase an Aperol Spritz cocktail at any venue

Upload a valid receipt within Myy App clearly showing your purchase of an Aperol Spritz cocktail

Receive the price of your Aperol Spritz back via a digital cashcard (max. value of $20) once receipt has been validated (on the spot validation so you’ll received your cashcard within just a few minutes).

Add cashcard to your digital wallet to spend on another Aperol Spritz. For more info including T&Cs, head to their website.