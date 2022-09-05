Maccas is always good for a quick, cheap feed – whether it’s after a big night out or just for an easy dinner.
Despite their popularity for the low prices, our beloved fast food chain is getting a dramatic price increase!
MCDONALD’S PRICES – 2019 vs 2022
When ordering via UberEats:
Big Mac burger – $5.65 vs $7.50
Quarter Pounder burger – $5.65 vs $7.60
Cheeseburger – $3.15 vs $4.70
Filet-O-Fish burger – $5.00 vs $6.75
Soft Serve Cone – $0.60 vs $0.80
When ordering in store or via the MyMaccas app:
Big Mac burger – $5.75 vs $6.90
Quarter Pounder burger – $5.65 vs $6.95
Cheeseburger – $3.15 vs $4.00
Filet-O-Fish burger – $5.00 vs $5.80
Soft Serve Cone – $0.60 vs $0.80
Source: September 2022 Prices: McDonald’s Waterloo via UberEats, Sydney, My Maccas App
March 2019 Prices: FrugalFeeds.com.au
We know there’s the whole inflation thing that continues but come on, it’s MACCAS!