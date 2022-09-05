Maccas is always good for a quick, cheap feed – whether it’s after a big night out or just for an easy dinner.

Despite their popularity for the low prices, our beloved fast food chain is getting a dramatic price increase!

MCDONALD’S PRICES – 2019 vs 2022

When ordering via UberEats: Big Mac burger – $5.65 vs $7.50 Quarter Pounder burger – $5.65 vs $7.60 Cheeseburger – $3.15 vs $4.70 Filet-O-Fish burger – $5.00 vs $6.75 Soft Serve Cone – $0.60 vs $0.80 When ordering in store or via the MyMaccas app: Big Mac burger – $5.75 vs $6.90 Quarter Pounder burger – $5.65 vs $6.95 Cheeseburger – $3.15 vs $4.00 Filet-O-Fish burger – $5.00 vs $5.80 Soft Serve Cone – $0.60 vs $0.80 Source: September 2022 Prices: McDonald’s Waterloo via UberEats, Sydney, My Maccas App March 2019 Prices: FrugalFeeds.com.au

We know there’s the whole inflation thing that continues but come on, it’s MACCAS!