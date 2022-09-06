Yes You Can are known for their incredible non-alcoholic cocktails, trailblazing the way for those giving up booze… or just those who enjoy yummy drinks!

The Japanese borders are opening soon so to jog your memory enjoy a glass of Sake right from the comfort of your own home!

Fresh fragrant and tart citrus notes of yuzu, finished with a smooth sake. Crafted with all natural botanicals, extracts and distillates. Drink and drift back to Tokyo over ice in a highball… or crack the can and sip as is!

The best part is they’re only 54 calories per can! So get on ’em!!

