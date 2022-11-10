Infiniment Espresso – Black single origin coffee sourced from the new supplying region of Tolima, Colombia. The Arabica beans have vibrant red fruit and smooth cereal notes, expressing an impressive depth of flavour and an elegant mouthfeel. Available in both Original as Infiniment Espresso and Vertuo as the Infiniment Double Espresso bloom.

Infiniment Gourmand Saveur Noisette – Crafted from delicately sweet Latin American and African Arabica beans. Aromas of roasted hazelnuts flavour followed by sweet top notes of almond biscotti and delicate vanilla. Available in both Original and Vertuo as the Infiniment Gourmand Saveur Noisette.

Infiniment Fruité Saveur Framboise – Divulges the bracing tartness of raspberry flavour juxtaposed with the smooth cereal notes from its Latin American and African Arabicas.

In addition to the coffee pods, Nespresso have limited-edition accessories including:

Advent Calendar – Contains 24 coffees and a surprise gift for the last day. The coffees are a mix of favourites from Nespresso’s permanent range and Pierre Hermé’s co-created limited edition collection. All presented in an exquisite box designed to be reused afterwards. Available in both Original and Vertuo in navy and pink.