This year, Nespresso has joined forces with Parisian pâtissière and chocolatier extraordinaire Pierre Hermé to bring out a multi-sensory Festive Collection that delights the palate and sparks a little magic. This holiday season at Nespresso, it’s all about delicious indulgence and treasured moments of joy.
Pierre Hermé, who is best known for his whimsical, seasonal macarons and signature Ispahan flavour creation (lychee, rose and raspberry), has worked closely with Nespresso, co-creating a new range of limited-edition capsules: Infiniment Espresso, Infiniment Gourmand Saveur Noisette and Infiniment Fruité Saveur Framboise, plus an exclusive advent calendar, with a selection of stylish accessories.
Infiniment Espresso – Black single origin coffee sourced from the new supplying region of Tolima, Colombia. The Arabica beans have vibrant red fruit and smooth cereal notes, expressing an impressive depth of flavour and an elegant mouthfeel. Available in both Original as Infiniment Espresso and Vertuo as the Infiniment Double Espresso bloom.
Infiniment Gourmand Saveur Noisette – Crafted from delicately sweet Latin American and African Arabica beans. Aromas of roasted hazelnuts flavour followed by sweet top notes of almond biscotti and delicate vanilla. Available in both Original and Vertuo as the Infiniment Gourmand Saveur Noisette.
Infiniment Fruité Saveur Framboise – Divulges the bracing tartness of raspberry flavour juxtaposed with the smooth cereal notes from its Latin American and African Arabicas.
In addition to the coffee pods, Nespresso have limited-edition accessories including:
Advent Calendar – Contains 24 coffees and a surprise gift for the last day. The coffees are a mix of favourites from Nespresso’s permanent range and Pierre Hermé’s co-created limited edition collection. All presented in an exquisite box designed to be reused afterwards. Available in both Original and Vertuo in navy and pink.
Infiniment Exquis Chocolate – Intended to be paired with Nespresso coffees and bring new dimensions to the flavour profiles. 70% Dark Chocolate Squares sourced from the Dominican Republic. Delicately perfumed with the essence of Timur berries, offering an aromatic profile of grapefruit, pepper and floral notes.