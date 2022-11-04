Christmas shopping can be stressful when you just don’t know what to get someone. Especially when you want to get something fun (but not too crazy) for your neighbour, boss or maybe for someone you don’t know in kris kringle.

To celebrate all things festive, Bacardi-Martini Australia has just released the perfect range of limited-edition gift packs, making Christmas gifting for even the hardest to buy for, super easy this year!

700 ml Bombay Sapphire Gin and Glass Goblet

Available now at Dan Murphy’s, Liquorland and other select independent stores | RRP: $60.00

Aiming to stir cocktail creativity this Christmas? Bombay Sapphire’s iconic blue bottle and stunning Gin & Tonic Glass Goblet compliment any holiday drinking occasions. Brilliantly straightforward and extremely satisfying, the floral earthiness, fresh citrus and juniper botanicals of Bombay Sapphire make it the perfect base for any G&T.

Advertisement

Advertisement

700 ml GREY GOOSE® Vodka and Spritz Can

Available now at Dan Murphy’s and select independent stores | RRP: $70.00

If you’re hoping that Santa will restock your home bar this Christmas, Grey Goose has you covered. The world’s best tasting vodka is offering a full bottle along with a complimentary cooler can that will keep your vodka cocktails chilled all summer long. This premium vodka is made from the best ingredients from France, soft winter wheat from Picardie, plus pure spring water from Gensac in the Cognac region, nurtured and captured from field to bottle in a seamless process.

700 ml Patrón Silver Tequila and Cocktail Shaker

Available now at Dan Murphy’s and select independent stores |RRP: $90.00

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shake things up this Christmas with the incredibly versatile Patrón Silver, which can be sipped neat, from the freezer, over ice or mixed into a range of delicious cocktails, like the fan-favourite Margarita. The white spirit is handcrafted from the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave, distilled in small batches at the Hacienda Patrón in Jalisco Mexico. Patrón Silver has a smooth, sweet taste with a fruity, citrus aroma and a light pepper finish.

500 ml Passionfruit Tails and Cocktail Shaker

Available mid-November at Dan Murphy’s and select independent stores |RRP: $40.00

The tropical taste of passionfruit goes hand-in-hand with Australian summer. TAILS is a premium pre-batched cocktail featuring vodka, citrus and a sweet hint of vanilla. Bring the bar experience to your home whilst having the time of your life this season. This tropical delight is crafted with 42Below, an exceptionally smooth vodka from New Zealand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fever-Tree Gin & Tonic Cracker and Bombay Sapphire Bonbon

Available now at David Jones stores | RRP: $17.00

Elevate your traditional Christmas celebrations with a Fever-Tree Gin & Tonic Cracker: Bombay Sapphire bonbon. This fun twist on the standard Christmas cracker is assured to impress your guests with the exciting gift inside. The sensational flavours of Fever-Tree’s premium tonic water combined with the botanical Bombay Sapphire, creates the perfect single serve G&T that everyone knows and loves.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gifting made easier!