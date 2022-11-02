The Colonel is finally bringing back the fiery fan-favourite: Hot & Crispy Boneless!

Hot & Crispy Boneless is made with a crispy golden coating loaded with a tongue-tingling kick that will set mouths, hearts and foreheads ablaze. These succulent bites also come with NO BONES, meaning you can hoover these firey goodies down without leaving a shred of evidence. Whether it’s a full-throttle afternoon snack you’re after, or the perfect addition to your Friday night feast, Hot & Crispy Boneless will hit the spot.

Hot & Crispy Boneless is available at KFC restaurants and is also available for delivery via the KFC App.

For lucky fans in Queensland, Western Australia and Northern Territory who already enjoy the Colonel’s iconic Hot & Spicy chicken year-round, there really can be too much of a good thing. So, Hot & Crispy Boneless will only be available until Monday 28 November, so they better get in quick to get their hands on this feed. For New South Wales, Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia, Hot & Crispy Boneless is here to stay.