Fireball is dropping the hottest thing to hit fridges in decades and cranking up the heat with the introduction of Fireball premixed cans.

Available in two epic flavours – Fireball with Apple and Fireball with Cola – this new offering keeps the flame burning after dark with an unexpected twist: the cans glow in the dark!

You can grab a 4 pack for $29.99 at all major liquor stores including BWS, Dan Murphy’s, Liquorland, 1st Choice Liquor Market, IGA Liquor, Cellarbrations and more.