November is an exceptional month in the Macca’s calendar. Once a year for the month of November McDonald’s does a new deal every day for 30 days.

Offers include $1 Large Fries, $2 Big Mac, $1 Cheeseburger, $2 McFlurry, as well as meal deals and discounts. Available exclusively through the MyMacca’s app.

Available exclusively through the MyMacca’s app, fans will need to be quick as each deal lasts for 24 hours only.

Alongside $1.50 apple pies, customers will also be able to support McHappy Day on Saturday, November 19, with $2 of every Big Mac sale being donated to support families at Ronald McDonald House Charities.