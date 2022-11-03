Dooms day is here. There’s a potato chip and frozen veggie shortage.

The fresh food people at Woolworths have announced that this summer, there will be a supply squeeze for some frozen foods and potato chips.

Woolworths Group chief executive Brad Banducci said wet weather had been a major problem.

“The big issue right now … is in frozen vegetables,” Banducci mentioned on Thursday.

“In particular, corn and potatoes, with the very poor growing season that we’ve had in Tasmania… So that is causing some challenges in the frozen category and some risk of under supply in some stores.”

The chief executive also said that there has been a delay to the cherry season too.

Rain rain go away, come again another day…

