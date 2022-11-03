Connoisseur Laneway Sweets embodies the narrow laneways filled with ever-changing doorways and intriguing sights, sounds and smells. All wrapped up into moreish mouthfuls of yummy like Salted Pretzel, Rocky Road and Triple Choc Cookie.

These ice creams are delectable! The perfect mixture between the gooeyness of the filling and the delicious texture of the ice cream. For me, the rocky road is my favourite. Instant nostalgia for nan’s rocky road and the chewy bits in the ice cream create a sensational eating experience.

The Connoisseur Laneway Sweets range will be available nationwide from October 2022. Rocky Road will be available in a multipack (RRP $9.50) alongside Salted Pretzel, which will be available in loose packs (RRP $4.70) and multipack (RRP $9.50) at all leading supermarkets. Triple Choc Cookie will be available in a multipack (RRP $9.50) as a Woolworths exclusive.