The days of plain old chocolate Easter Eggs are over.

It’s 2022 guys, you can’t be bringing that pedestrian stuff to the table.

Allen’s has dropped a Retro Party Mix Egg Casket that takes the chocolate treat to the next level.

The big chocolate easter eggshell is filled with 70 grams of Allen’s Retro Party Mix, aka. the best gummy mix out there!

You can get your party egg from Woolworths for $8.00 a pop!