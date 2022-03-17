Done with Tinder Swindler and Inventing Anna, and looking for something to fill the bizarre scammer story hole in your nights?

Netflix is continuing its run of scammer docos with the new show Bad Vegan, which was just released on Wednesday!

Netflix describes it as “A scandalous four-part documentary series that uncovers how Sarma Melngailis, the celebrity restaurateur behind the New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to the tabloid-touted “Vegan Fugitive” when she falls for a man who promises to make her dreams come true. Millions of dollars, immortal dogs, meat suits, and secrets lead to a twisted tale of love turned criminal. Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. premieres March 16 on Netflix.”

Check out the trailer here!