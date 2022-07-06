Patricia Allison, who plays Ola in the Netflix hit Sex Education, has said she will not be returning to the show.

Netflix has really been delivering over the last year, with Stranger Things recently finishing it’s 4th season. Breaking streaming records across the board!

Another cult favourite on Netflix has been Sex Education and one of the better loved characters Ola has stepped down from her role.

Patricia made the revelation in an interview, telling hosts that she was excited about new opportunities.

“I absolutely have loved being on Sex Education so so much, and playing Ola but unfortunately, I won’t be joining the team for season four,” the actor said.

“I’m so sorry to have to break that to you guys but I’m just going to be doing some other little things, some other opportunities have come up. So, I’ve been doing it for three years and I’ve, like, genuinely loved it.” “I love the show,” she said – don’t we all – but added that she had to ‘say goodbye some time which is kind of sad. But other things are coming’. Sex Education has been a breakout role for so many of the cast. Namely, Emma Mackey who’s set to star alongside Margot Robbie in the 2023 Barbie film, Ncuti Gatwa who has just been named as the next Doctor in the Doctor Who franchise, and Simone Ashley who’s Bridgerton season two role broke streaming records. I can only imagine the same success for Patricia Allison!